DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

