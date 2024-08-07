e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,842 shares of company stock worth $18,168,973. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.98.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.