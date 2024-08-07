Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas Sells 2,126 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Get Our Latest Report on EA

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.