Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Elementis Stock Performance

ELMTY opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. Elementis has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

