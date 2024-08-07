Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 1,135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Embecta worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Embecta alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Price Performance

Embecta stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $828.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.