Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

EMR opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.18. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

