Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 355,242 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,245.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $746.69 million, a P/E ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

