Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.96.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,683,000 after buying an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,068,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

