EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 188.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 72,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

EPR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

