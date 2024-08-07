Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Epwin Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 90.75 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,508.33 and a beta of 1.03. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 97 ($1.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.

Epwin Group

Featured Articles

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

