Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.25.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

