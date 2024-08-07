Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth about $8,326,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 310,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 252,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

