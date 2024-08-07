Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teradata Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradata in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Teradata stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 395,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

