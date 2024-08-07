Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trinity Biotech plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

