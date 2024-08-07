Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Trading Up 2.7 %

CVNA opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

