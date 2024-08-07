ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

ESAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

