ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Announces Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.82. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

