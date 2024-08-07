Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESNT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $59.01 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile



Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

