Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

