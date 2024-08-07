EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) will release its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.14 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EuroDry stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80.

Separately, Noble Financial raised EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

