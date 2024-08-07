Evercore ISI Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to “Hold”

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $2,213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,207.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

