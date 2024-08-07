EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 713.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

NYSE KNSL opened at $454.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.73 and its 200-day moving average is $429.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

