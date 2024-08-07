EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 75.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

