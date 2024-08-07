EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 256.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.