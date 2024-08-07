EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after buying an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

