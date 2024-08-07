EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

KEP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

