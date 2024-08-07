EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

