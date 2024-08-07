EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February (BATS:FEBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February Stock Performance
Shares of FEBP stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87.
About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 12 ETF – February
