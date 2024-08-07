EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %
Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
