EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 14,399,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,356 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,102,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LQD opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

