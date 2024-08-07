EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 675.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

