EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 212,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

