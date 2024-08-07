EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 345.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

