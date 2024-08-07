EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

