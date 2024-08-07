EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,438,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

