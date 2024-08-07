EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

