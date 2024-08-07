EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000.

FIVG stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

