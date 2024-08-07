EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

