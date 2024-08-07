EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

