EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.86.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

