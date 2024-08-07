EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF alerts:

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Price Performance

Shares of DECW opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.