EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $296.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.