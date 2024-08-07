EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $660,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Donaldson by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 174,193 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $933,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

