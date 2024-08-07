EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

