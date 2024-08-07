EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,520 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

