EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

