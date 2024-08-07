EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells $1,263,600.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EVTC opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

