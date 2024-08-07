Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.