Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

