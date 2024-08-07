F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $163,996.21 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FFIV opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

