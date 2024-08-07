Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Federated Hermes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Federated Hermes has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

FHI opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,263 shares of company stock worth $2,690,030. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

